Request For Venue Permit Ends

In late February, a large crowd attended the Bond County Board meeting, most voicing their opposition to a proposal for an event venue to be created on property off Ski Club Road near Governor Bond Lake.

Ryan and Katie Rakers applied for a special use permit to create the business.

The Bond County Zoning Board of Appeals held a public hearing February 13 on the request and voted to recommend to the county board that the permit be denied. The county board met February 20, heard comments from those in attendance, and sent the matter back to the zoning board for more discussion.

At the March 19 meeting of the county board, Zoning Administrator Brad Criner reported he had been told by the Rakers they were withdrawing their request for the special use permit.