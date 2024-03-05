Scholar Bowl Blue Jays Split Games

The Greenville Junior High scholastic bowl teams went 2-2 in recent IESA matches, losing to Edwardsville Liberty and defeating Raymond Lincolnwood.

In the first game against Lincolnwood, the varsity Jays dominated by the score of 315 to 100. The second game was much closer with Greenville finishing in front 175 to 150.

Coach Susan Corbus reported Lincolnwood outscored the Jays in toss-ups by one, but a huge factor in the final outcome was the Greenville players’ ability to rebound bonus questions that went unanswered by Lincolnwood.

Natalie Goggin led the Jays with eight answered toss-ups, Wynn Wilson and Eli Sears had six and five, respectively, and Kellan Boudouris added one.

Against Edwardsville Liberty, the varsity Blue Jays lost the first game 235 to 140. In the second game, Greenville was in front until the last three questions, then was edged 235 to 215. Wilson and Sears had five toss-ups each, Goggin, three; and Boudouris, one.

The junior varsity Jays defeated Raymond Lincolnwood 210-90 and 155-45. Seven of the nine players answered toss-up questions. They were Titus Jefferson, eight; Esaiah Golovay, four; Zack Hurley and Parker McMahon, three; Grace Dooly, two; and Cecilia Graham and Alyvia Davis, one. Vera D’Arcy and Ian Walker contributed points on bonus questions.

The JV Jays lost to Edwardsville Liberty 90-55 and 255-130. Addison Walker led the team with five correct toss-ups. Jefferson and Graham had two each, and Davis and Golovay, one apiece.