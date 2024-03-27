Shoal Creek Fire District Awards

The annual Shoal Creek Fire Protection District awards banquet was held recently at the Sorento station.

Daniel Revell was presented the Shoal Creek Firefighter of the Year Award.

Fire Chief David Caulk was given a Special Recognition Award.

The report of activities for the 2023 year was presented.

The district department received 63 alarms including 20 medical calls, seven alarms for structure fires and four for vehicle fires.

Shoal Creek Fire District firefighters completed a total of 1,343 hours of training last year.