St. Louis Trio To Perform At DeMoulin Museum

The next concert on the DeMoulin Museum’s 2024 event calendar will be by a music trio from St. Louis.

The Goldenrods, a Country and Midwestern act, will perform Sunday, April 14 at 1:30 p.m.

The Goldenrods are known for their two step, waltz and polka music, featuring classics and original material.

Museum Curator John Goldsmith said the trio has tour stops this year in Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Ohio. He is happy the group is stopping at the museum for the first time.

The DeMoulin Museum concerts are free and held indoors. Complimentary refreshments are served.

The museum is at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville.