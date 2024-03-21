Storm Program At GES

Students at Greenville Elementary School were treated to a program about weather Monday afternoon.

The GES Parent Club sponsored a visit by Nick Barholomew from Storm Science. His 90-minute program consisted of various information about storms, including tornadoes. He showed video and did experiments.

GES Principal Eric Swinger said the funds for the program were provided by the GES Parent Club. The kids learned about storm science, including the ingredients for severe weather. Swingler said the school does many drills per state requirements, and this provides a deeper understanding of weather incidents.

Principal Swingler expressed his appreciation of the Parent Club, which supports students and teachers. He said this is a great example of all students having an experience because of the funds the club raises.

Students were excited to see demonstrations pertaining to static electricity, a tornado in a bottle, and creating clouds in a trash can using dry ice and liquid nitrogen.