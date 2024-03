Thursday night was a very wet one for the WGEL listening area, as several rounds of storms moved through. Several different Severe Thunderstorm warnings were issued for Bond, Madison, Montgomery, MaCoupin, Clinton, St. Claire and Washington Counties. Heavy rains followed I-70 from west to east and dropped inches of rain, resulting in a flash flood warning for Bond and Madison Counties. Large hail was reported by listeners in Greenville, Pocahontas, Carlyle, Breese and Hamel.