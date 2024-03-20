Tate Clinton County Trial Date Moved To June

Ray Tate Jr. of Kentucky is serving a life sentence at Menard Correction Center in Southern Illinois for killing Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley on December 29, 2021.

Tate still faces 30 charges in Clinton County for alleged actions taken by him the day of the shooting.

His new trial date in Clinton County Circuit Court is now June 17, with a pre-trial hearing on April 24.

The Clinton County charges include nine counts of aggravated kidnapping, six counts of aggravated unlawful restraint, four counts of home invasion, three counts for each of residential burglary, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and one count aggravated possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated battery.