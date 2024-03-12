Temporary Closure Of Dam East Boat Ramp At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project will temporarily close Dam East Boat Ramp to the public from the evening of March 14, 2024, through March 17, 2024.

This closure is essential to accommodate military training exercises conducted by the 739th Engineer Battalion, involving approximately 60 to 70 soldiers. These exercises will focus on launching, catching, and releasing interior bays on the water.

For further details, please reach out to the Carlyle Lake Project Office at 618-594-2484 or via email at carlyle.lake@usace.army.mil.