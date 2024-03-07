Thrift Shop Seasonal Changeover

Twice a year, the HSHS Auxiliary Thrift Store in Greenville changes over its items for sale.

The spring storewide sales, in preparation for the changeover, will take place March 9 through March 16.

Daily bargains are 25 percent off on March 9, 33 percent off on March 11, 50 percent off on March 12 and 13, and 75 percent off on March 14.

Shoppers can fill a bag for $5 on March 15. On March 16, it will be a $1 bag sale from 9 a.m. to noon. The store will close at noon March 16, then reopen with different items on Monday, March 18 at noon.

Donations to the Thrift Store will not be accepted on March 13, 16 or 18.