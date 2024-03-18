Thursday Fire Destroys Highland Home

The Highland-Pierron Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fully engulfed house fire just after some significant storms moved through the area Thursday. The call came around 9:12 PM.

Officials report the first arriving units confirmed the structure was unoccupied and was indeed fully engulfed.

Highland Fire Department, Highland EMS, Grantfork Fire Department, Marine Fire Department, and St. Rose Fire Department all provided mutual aid on the scene.

The home was a total loss. The American Red Cross is assisting the family who lost their home and the Office of the State Fire Marshal has visited to investigate the cause of the blaze.