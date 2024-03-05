Turok Sentenced To 10 Years For Bank Robbery

Brett S. Turok, 38, of Greenville, pleaded guilty in December to robbing the Bank of Hillsboro in Greenville, and last week he was sentenced to prison for the crime.

Appearing in Bond County Circuit Court, Turok was ordered by Judge Christopher Bauer to serve 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for felony financial institution robbery. He must also pay restitution of $440. The minimum fine and assessments were imposed then revoked.

When Turok pleaded guilty to the offense in December, Judge Bauer agreed to a maximum sentence cap of 11 Years. Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann requested, at last week’s sentencing, that the defendant be given 11 years, but Judge Bauer went with 10 years.

The robbery occurred the afternoon of October 23, 2023. Turok entered the b Bank of Hilldsboro in Greenville, and passed a note to a teller. No weapon was displayed.

After Turok left the bank with money, police were notified of the incident, quickly checked video and identified the subject. It was also learned Turok was now in a vehicle, which was seen by an Illinois State Trooper travelling westbound on Interstate 70.

The vehicle, in which Turok was a passenger, was followed by the trooper and the driver turned off at the Route 4 exit, then eventually stopped. Turok was taken into custody, The other people in the vehicle were not charged.

Also in court last week, Turok was sentenced to five years in IDOC for a 2021 charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. The time will run concurrently with the bank robbery sentence. Turok had originally been given a probation term on the offense, but that was revoked by the court.

The Greenville man was also sentenced to 180 days in the Bond County jail, to run concurrently with the other time, for a July, 2023 charge of resisting a peace officer.