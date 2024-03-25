Unit 1 School Board Approves Calendar & More

During its March meeting, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education approved a calendar for the 2024-2025 school year.

The first day of school is scheduled for August 16. The last day is planned to be May 22, 2025.

There are 10 holidays on the calendar, with the addition of Election Day on November 5. Illinois law now requires that school not be held on general election day.

Students will be out of school November 27 through December 1 for Thanksgiving, and April 17 through April 21, 2025, for the spring/Easter break.

The Christmas holiday will begin on December 23 and, for students, will go through January 3. Teachers will have a school improvement day on January 3.

The board accepted the resignation of Julie Elam as head cook at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 school year.

The senior trip dates have been changed from May 19 through May 24.