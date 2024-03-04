Unit One School Board Proceeds With Projects

At its February meeting, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education approved motions to proceed with various projects.

A bid of $4,985 was accepted from Stage Right for a new set of stairs leading up to the front of the gymnasium stage.

Board members agreed with Superintendent Casie Bowman that the current wooden stairs are old and the new aluminum stairs would be safer since they have hand rails. They are also adjustable and can be folded and rolled away to be stored.

A new sound system will be installed in the high school gymnasium. The bid of $31,176 was approved from Output Unlimited.

The sound equipment is guaranteed for five years and the agreement includes service over that time. It was mentioned the new speakers will be in the middle of the gym.

The school board also approved a contract with Siebert Construction of Macon, Illinois to install concrete on school property. The cost is $43,543.

The work will provide a new concrete entrance to the high school/junior high building. That area is to the north of the school building at the entry to the high school office.

The board tabled taking action on a proposal to replace the outdoor marquee sign along Rt. 140. District officials were still waiting for the cost to install the lighted sign with a message board.

Superintendent Bowman told board members the old sign no longer works.