Unit Two Academic Foundation Gala

The annual Bond County Unit 2 Academic Foundation “Light The Way Gala” is scheduled for Saturday. March 23.

The fundraiser will be at Copper Dock Winery, north of Pocahontas.

Doors open, with drinks being served, at 5 p.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m. and the live auction starts at 7:30. There will also be a silent auction.

Tickets are $50 per individual or $75 per couple. Tickets can be purchased in Greenville at the Bradford National Bank main bank and Southern Illinois Underwriters Agency. The deadline to purchase tickets is March 15.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For more information, contact Chance Vohlken at 217-710-8872.