Upcoming KC Greenville Ed Center Offerings

The Kaskaskia College Greenville Education Center is offering two special classes in March.

Barn quilts will be held March 11 and March 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each day.

Students will learn how to draw, tape, and paint their own quilt pattern on a 12-inch wood square. The barn quilt will be finished and ready to hang at the end of the class.

A Medicare and Social Security workshop is scheduled for March 18 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. It will help students navigate Medicare and Social Security and will review the latest changes and regulations to make informed decisions.

If you want to register for a class, contact the Kaskaskia College Department of Workforce Development and Community Education at 545-3255 or email ce@kaskaskia.edu.