Update On Greenville University’s New Dorm

Construction continues on the new Greenville University dormitory along College Avenue, across the street from Bradford National Bank.

Breck Nelson, GU chief economic development and innovation officer, gave us an update of the project.

He said the first floor is painted with flooring and cabinets are going in now. On the fourth floor, they’re still hanging dry wall. He said drywall is being hung in the new fitness center, which is located parallel to College Avenue. He expects to have the keys to the building by the end of May and it should be ready for occupancy in the fall semester of 2024.

Click below to hear more:

Nelson also addressed the change that occurred regarding nursing classrooms that had been originally planned to be in the new building. He said the primary function of the building was to be a 246 bed dormitory. The first floor was designed to have two nursing classrooms along with the fitness center. The new chancellor at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, GU’s partner in the nursing program, didn’t want those classrooms to be in that building, but rather in with the science department at GU.

Breck said the fitness center will likely be the premier fitness center for a D3 school in the nation until a new one is built. He said they’re working on ways to bring the public into the fitness space. The plan for the old Annex is to keep it open to the public for the foreseeable future.

Click below to hear his comments:

The dormitory building has been named Kaufmann Hall, in recognition of Dr. Kenneth Kaufmann and his family, for their contributions to GU over the years.