13th & 14th ISP Squad Cars Struck In Move Over Law Related Crashes

Two Illinois State Police squad cars have been struck in traffic accidents recently, marking the 13th and 14th occasions so far this year.

On April 20, at approximately 9:02 PM, an ISP squad car was parked and blocking a lane of traffic on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 45.8, with emergency lights activated, handling a previous traffic crash. The trooper was outside of the squad when it was struck by a white Toyota. The trooper and the driver of the Toyota, 76-year-old man from Springfield, IL were uninjured.

On April 23, at approximately 9:06 PM, an ISP squad car was parked on the inside shoulder on Interstate 57 northbound with emergency lights activated, handling a motorist assist. The trooper was inside of the squad when it was struck by a white Infiniti. The trooper was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other car was not injured.

Already in 2024, ISP has suffered 14 Move Over Law-related crashes with six troopers injured. In 2023, ISP had 21 Move Over Law-related crashes with seven troopers injured and suffered 25 crashes in 2022, leaving 13 troopers injured. ISP reminds the public that the Move Over Law, also known as “Scott’s Law,” requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.

A person who violates the Move Over Law faces a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

Additional information can be found at the following link: https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/340d57cd956c453da2de25af804c268d.