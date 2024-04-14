14-c Students Meet With Legislators Asking Them To Oppose HB793

Since 1938, 14-c programming has provided support for individuals with disabilities, offering vocational and recreational advocacy resources while fostering a sense of purpose and community belonging. State Representative Charlie Meier of Okawville says the jobs these individuals have so proudly taken are now being threated by House Bill 793, pending in the House of Representatives, which would have a negative impact on 14c workshops and put as much as 3,591 workers with intellectual and developmental disabilities out of work across the state of Illinois if the bill were to become law.

Thursday, 14-c students from throughout the state traveled to Springfield to talk with House members about their opposition to the bill.

House Bill 793 would require adults with disabilities to receive minimum wage for their work at the 14-c workshops. Sheltered workshops typically hire only people with disabilities to conduct piece work, or a single assembly task, while hiring non-disabled employees to supervise and assist workers with disabilities. Lawmakers opposing the legislation say the reality is the federal law allows 14-c because the alternative is having disabled adults sit in front of a TV as companies will hire a college student at minimum wage because their productivity is much higher.