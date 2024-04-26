Alstat Selected For Turley Award

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipient for the 31st Annual Gerald Turley Award.

Selected for the honor is Joe Alstat.

Joe received multiple nominations from members of the community.

Chamber officials stated that from Joe’s days as a student at Greenville College in the 1990s, through his 17 years as athletic director at Greenville High School, he has made a big impact.

Alstat’s achievements include the Comet Card, I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic, and the Connecting All Comets fundraising campaign, all making positive impacts on the high school and the community.

A special Chamber of Commerce committee selects the Turley Award honoree, based on nominations by community members.

This year’s Turley Award Ceremony, to honor Alstat, will be Monday, June 3 at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the SMART Center in downtown Greenville. Seats for the event are $10 and can be purchased and reserved through the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

There will be a ticket link on the Facebook event and website coming soon. You can also email greenvilleilchamber@gmail.com, or text/call 664-9272 to reserve.

The award, created in 1994, honors former Greenville Mayor Gerald Turley. It honors Greenville residents for personal sacrifice, involvement, innovation and community leadership in promoting the success if Greenville.