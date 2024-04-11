Another Plan Commission Tobacco Shop Hearing

Earlier this month, the Greenville Plan Commission held a public hearing regarding a request for a smoke and vape shop to go into the Domino’s building.

A hearing for another tobacco and vape facility will be held by the Plan Commission on Monday, April 15 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building.

Sam Ramadon is requesting a conditional use permit to operate the facility in a commercial neighborhood zone. It would be in the former Jumpin’ Jimmy’s building at 1500 South Illinois State Route 127, directly across the road from the other business.

The application for the most recent permit states the place would combine a gas station and a restaurant with the tobacco and vape shop, with the restaurant and tobacco facility divided. The applicant writes he also has plans to add an exotic snake attraction.

The Plan Commission was in favor of the first permit request from Greenville Smoke Shop and Vape, and Tuesday night the city council approved the conditional use permit for it to operate in a commercial neighborhood zone.