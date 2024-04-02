BCAT Expands Program For High School Students

Bond County Area Theatre, also known as BCat, has announced that starting this year it has expanded to include a teen program in addition to its junior one.

Liz Ward, BCat vice president and junior show director, addressed that addition. Previously the program was open to kids going into second through eight grade. Current eighth through twelfth grade can now be involved. She said many kids who have graduated from the program had asked if they could come back.

Liz said each group will do the same musical, Singing in the Rain. There will be a full version for teens and an hour long “junior” show for younger students.

Auditions for the teen program are April 4 and 5. They will practice from June 2 through June 14.

The teen performance of “Singing In The Rain” will be June 15 and 16 at Greenville High School.

The junior show is July 13 and 14 is the American Farm Heritage Museum’s large building. Junior auditions are on April 28.

Ward said BCat is seeking additional sponsors. They have a new program where businesses can sponsor a season, which includes the two shows, plus the Habitat for Humanity concert, caroling on the square, and a fundraiser at Kahuna’s. Sponsors will be recognized on banners, in social media posts, and more.

To sign up for auditions go to Bond County Area Theatre on Facebook. Ward said BCat is based in Bond County, however, youths from surrounding counties can also audition.