Become A Nature Superhero With Master Naturalist Program

Do you feel a calling to protect and preserve the natural world but aren’t sure where to start? Look no further than the Master Naturalist program, where volunteers are transforming into nature superheroes, ready to make a lasting impact on their communities.

A Master Naturalist embodies a deep appreciation, understanding, and respect for the natural world, fostering a sense of belonging within it. This summer, seize the opportunity to join the Master Naturalist class and kick-start your journey towards becoming a steward of the environment.

Throughout the summer, participants will delve into various aspects of nature through engaging sessions held at Carlyle Lake Visitor Center and The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center in East Alton. Topics include Weather and Climate, Ornithology, Environmental Ethics, Forestry, Soils & Botany, Prairies, Archeology, and more.

**Session Schedule:**

June 6: Introductions (5:30-8:30 p.m. at Carlyle Lake Visitor Center)

June 13: Weather and Climate (5:30-8:30 p.m. at Carlyle Lake Visitor Center)

June 21: Ornithology (9 a.m.-noon at Carlyle Lake Visitor Center)

June 28: The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, East Alton (9 a.m.-noon, lunch noon to 1 p.m.)

July 11: Environmental Ethics (5:30-8:30 p.m. at Carlyle Lake Visitor Center)

August 8: Forestry (5:30-8:30 p.m. at Carlyle Lake Visitor Center)

August 15: Soils & Botany (5:30-8:30 p.m. at Carlyle Lake Visitor Center)

August 22: Prairies (5:30-8:30 p.m. at Carlyle Lake Visitor Center)

September 5: Natural World & Natural Divisions (5:30-8:30 p.m. at Carlyle Lake Visitor Center)

September 7: Archeology (5:30-8:30 p.m. at Cahokia Mounds)

Registration for the full program is $150 and includes resource materials. Advance registration is required by May 24 online at go.illinois.edu/MasterNaturalistTraining. For those unable to commit to the full training class, individual sessions are available for $10 each. To register or inquire about attending specific sessions, please contact Makayla at 618-548-1446.

Junior Master Naturalist Program:

Explore the wonders of nature through our Junior Master Naturalist program! Designed for children, this program immerses young adventurers in their natural environment, teaching them how to make a difference while having loads of kid-friendly fun!

Joining the Junior Master Naturalist program is only $20, and payment can be made by cash or check at your local Extension office. Registration is required by May 24 online at go.illinois.edu/JrMasterNaturalistBCJMW.