Bond Co. SWCD Conservation Assistance Sign-Up Deadline April 30

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District works to promote the implementation of conservation practices to benefit soil health, water quality, wildlife, agriculture production and the environment. As a result, the Bond County SWCD partners with the Illinois Department of Agriculture to provide financial assistance to local producers to assist in the adoption of no-till/strip-till corn or sorghum, cover crop seedings, pollinator habitat seedings, hayland plantings and much more! To be eligible the land must be within the boundaries of Bond County, and the applicant must submit their online application by April 30.

Funding is not guaranteed. Availability of funds is dependent on grant funds received from the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Submit your application before April 30 to ensure you’re included on the list of eligible participants. Completing an application does not guarantee participation in the financial assistance program, and additional information may be needed prior to program enrollment. The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation is an equal opportunity provider and employer. To apply visit www.bondswcd.org and complete the application.

For more information contact Emily Hartmann, Executive Director of the Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District at 618-664-3590 ext. 3 or send an email to info@bondswcd.org.