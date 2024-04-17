Bond County CEO Welcomes Jes Adam As New Program Facilitator

The Bond County CEO Board has announced Jes Adam as the new Facilitator for the CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) Program, effective July 1, 2024.

Adam will succeed Amanda Dussold, who has admirably filled the role since the fall of 2020.

Adam brings a rich background in marketing, community engagement, and educational leadership to the CEO program. As the founder of Jes Adam Marketing & Consulting, he helps numerous small businesses and organizations enhance their marketing efforts and embrace digital transformations. His tenure as Director of Tourism in Greenville and his extensive involvement in local government, including serving on the Greenville City Council, have equipped him with a deep understanding of community dynamics and business development.

On stepping into his new role, Mr. Adam said, “The CEO program is one of the most impactful ways for communities like Bond County to give our students the tools, mentorship, and experience to continue building our local economies and developing new businesses. I am thrilled to join the Bond County CEO program as Facilitator and look forward to further developing this program to benefit Bond County and its students. I hope my experience in business, local government, and community leadership will be a valuable asset to the program.”

CEO Board President, Ryan Champ, commented on the transition, stating, “While we are sad to see Amanda move on, we are excited to welcome Jes Adam to the CEO program. His unique blend of skills and experiences is ideal for leading our students in exploring and understanding the realities of entrepreneurship.”

Mr. Adam will participate in the new facilitator training provided by the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship this summer and will begin engaging with the students and board members immediately to ensure a smooth transition.

The Bond County CEO program continues to operate robustly, adapting to changing educational environments and maintaining its commitment to fostering entrepreneurial spirit among its students.

For more information about the Bond County CEO program, please visit BondCountyCEO.com.