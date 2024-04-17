Bond County Receives Final Property Multiplier

Bond County has been issued its final property assessment equalizer factor, or multiplier, by the Illinois Department of Revenue, for 2023 taxes to be paid in 2024.

The final multiplier is the same as the tentative multiplier, which was released in March of this year. It is 0.9238.

That is slightly lower than last year’s final figure of 0.9418.

The final multiplier was announced after the Illinois Department of Revenue held a public hearing on the tentative factor.

The agency reported assessments in Bond County are at 36.08 percent of fair market value, based on sales of properties in 2020, 2021 and 2022. State law requires property to be assessed at 33 1/3 percent of its fair market value.

When the tentative multiplier was announced, Bond County Supervisor of Assessments Georgia Shank told WGEL it was good news for property owners because this will decrease assessments a little and should result in some lower tax bills.

The Department of Revenue advised farm property is assessed differently than farm home sites, and dwellings are subject to regular assessing and equalization procedures. Farmland is assessed at one-third of its agriculture economic value and is not subject to the state multiplier.