Brother Jefferson Concert At Hillsboro

By
WGEL
-
Jeff Chapman

Blues band Brother Jefferson will perform in Hillsboro on Saturday, April 20.

Show time is 7:30 p.m. at The Orpheum Theatre, 316 S. Main Street, in Hillsboro’s downtown Arts and Entertainment District.

Seating for the Hillsboro concert is limited and tickets can be obtained at best movie deal . com.  More information is available at 855-922-4263.

Jeff Chapman of Greenville is the leader of Brother Jefferson.

He has been a performer for over 40 years.  Jeff and his brother, Jerry, formed the Chapman brothers Band in 1981.

