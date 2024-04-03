Brother Jefferson Concert At Hillsboro

Blues band Brother Jefferson will perform in Hillsboro on Saturday, April 20.

Show time is 7:30 p.m. at The Orpheum Theatre, 316 S. Main Street, in Hillsboro’s downtown Arts and Entertainment District.

Seating for the Hillsboro concert is limited and tickets can be obtained at best movie deal . com. More information is available at 855-922-4263.

Jeff Chapman of Greenville is the leader of Brother Jefferson.

He has been a performer for over 40 years. Jeff and his brother, Jerry, formed the Chapman brothers Band in 1981.