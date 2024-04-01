Carlyle Lake Visitor Center & Campground Openings

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at Carlyle Lake will soon be opening all USACE campgrounds and the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center for the 2024 recreation. One change to note is the operating hours of the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center have changed to 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Opening dates are as follows:

Carlyle Lake Visitor Center: Operating hours are from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Open Saturdays and Sundays from April 6 – May 19. Open Daily from May 20 – September 2. Open Saturdays and Sundays from September 7 – September 29.

Dam West Campground: April 5, 2024 – November 2, 2024

Dam East-McNair Campground (N & S Loops): April 5, 2024 – November 2, 2024

Boulder Campground: April 19, 2024 – October 14, 2024

Coles Creek Campground: May 3, 2024 – September 28, 2024

Dam East-McNair Campground (Spillway Loop): Open year round

Reservations for campsites within USACE campgrounds can be made online at www.recreation.gov or by calling (877) 444-6777. Campsites located within Coles Creek, Boulder, and Dam East-McNair also contain a QR code that allows visitors to scan onsite to make a reservation if the campsite is not already reserved. All reservable sites will be available to reserve from current day up to six months in advance. Dam West Campground contains 45 campsites that are available on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlyle.lake@usace.army.mil.