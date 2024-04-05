CEO Class Preparing For Trade Show

This year’s Bond County CEO class consists of 7 Mulberry Grove High School seniors and eight from Bond County Unit 2 High School. Earlier this year, they held “Dancing With Bond County”, a class business to raise funds to allow the students to start their own individual business.

The students recently made their business pitch to several local “sharks” who critiqued the students’ business plans.

And now the students are ready to introduce their businesses at the annual CEO trade show, coming up on May 1.

Addison Hebenstreit, of Mulberry Grove, and Grace Sperandio, of Greenville, were guest DJs on WGEL Thursday morning.

They told us CEO stands for Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities and the students meet before school starts and through first hour, learning about finance and business, meeting with mentors, and touring local businesses.

Be sure to stay tuned to WGEL and keep an eye on the WGEL Daily and WGEL.com, starting next Thursday, April 11, we’ll shine a spotlight on each individual student business in the days leading up to the trade show.