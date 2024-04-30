CEO Trade Show At Wednesday At The Milk House

The annual Bond County CEO Trade Show will be Wednesday, May 1, from 5 to 8 PM at the Milk House in Greenville. The event is the culmination of a year of learning and work by Greenville and Mulberry Grove High School students.

The CEO class gathers before school every weekday for class time, business tours, and presentations from local business owners.

CEO Facilitator Amanda Dussold told WGEL there will be a wide variety of businesses, including body care, fragrances, candles, engraved clocks, sides of beef, and much more.

There are 15 students in the program, each with their own individual business. You can see our daily spotlights on those 15 students and their businesses on our website, WGEL.com.

CEO students Sydney Griffin and Grace Sperandio talked with Ryan Mifflin about their biggest takeaways from the program. Grace said her biggest lesson was “Nobody cares about the storm,” which she said is a reminder that everyone makes mistakes. When you do, you should own it and move on, not make a big production about why you messed up. Sydney said her biggest lesson was to simply take in every opportunity you’re afforded.

We also asked Amanda, who after 4 years will end her tenure as CEO facilitator at the end of this year, what her biggest lesson was. She said there’s a new lesson every year, but overall her biggest takeaway was “Leave your ego at the door.” She said you won’t always please everybody and you have to shake that off and you can always learn from others, no matter if they’re older or younger.

You can follow the activities of the Bond County CEO Program at BondCountyCEO.com or on their Facebook page. And don’t miss the trade show on Wednesday, from 5 to 8 PM at the Milk House in Greenville!