Chamber Pig Out Passport Program

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is inviting residents to participate in a new event called the “Bond County Pig Out Passport.”

It centers on all things delicious in Bond County.

The passport is a flyer featuring businesses that have some sort of food or beverage offerings. They include restaurants, retail shops, and mobile vendors.

Passports can be downloaded at GreenvilleILChamber.org. More information, including the list of “Pig Out Partners” can also be seen there.

The event is underway and goes through April 14. Participants need to visit at least four “Pig Out Partners” locations and present their passports at the time of purchase/visit. Each business will mark the passport.

After you have visited at least four partners, put the passport in a drop box at one of four locations in Greenville: the lobby of the SMART Center, Munchezz, Capri IGA and The Milk House.

After April 14, the Chamber will draw winners for $10 and $25 gift cards/certificates from the partners.

The Chamber of Commerce phone number is 664-9272.