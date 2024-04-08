City Council Meeting Tuesday

The Greenville City Council will meet Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

An update will be presented on the downtown plaza, and there will be a presentation about the city’s GIS system.

Also on the agenda is consideration of a lease with BCMW for 502 South Third Street, an ordinance pertaining to water meter transmitter damage by residents, three items regarding the proposed DG Market in Greenville, a new laborers contract, and a grant program for museums.

The meeting can be seen on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.