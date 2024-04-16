City Wide Yard Sale Coming

The big weekend is almost here in Greenville.

The spring Greenville City-Wide Yard Sale will take place Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20.

Residents having yard sales this weekend, and wanting to be listed on the map, have until 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 to contact the municipal building. Registration forms can be picked up there or downloaded at the city’s website, Greenville Illinois.com.

There is no cost to be on the map, which provides information to those visiting the yard sales.

Yard sale maps will be available on Thursday, April 18 at the municipal building and police department, and can be viewed on the city website.

Those having sales are reminded that yard sale signs should only be placed on private property, with the owner’s consent. It is illegal to put signs on city utility poles, street sign poles or signal light poles.

More information is available by calling the municipal building at 664-1644.