County Board Changes To Non-Highway Vehicle Ordinance

The Bond County Board has amended its non-highway vehicle ordinance pertaining to fees.

The ordinance states no one shall operate a non-highway vehicle without first obtaining a permit from the county.

Effective this June 1, the cost for the annual permit will go to $150 for a recreational off-highway vehicle, with the cost for a golf cart being $50 per year. Presently, the fee is $100 for all vehicles.

Permits are granted for a period of one year, beginning June 1 and ending on May 31. They must be renewed annually.

After completing the permit application process, a county decal is provided, which must be placed upon the vehicle. Permits are not transferable if the non-highway vehicle is sold or given to a new owner. The new owner must complete the application process and pay the fee to obtain a permit.

Under the amended ordinance, there will be no pro-rating of permits. If a resident gets a permit after the June 1 date, but before May 31 of the following year, they must pay the full cost for the new permit when June 1 comes around again.

The entire ordinance can be seen online at BondCountyIL.gov.