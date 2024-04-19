County Board Increases Class A Liquor Licenses

The Bond County Board met April 16 and made an amendment to the county’s liquor control ordinance.

The number of total Class A licenses was increased from six to 10.

At a previous meeting, County Clerk Meg Sybert advised the six licenses in the ordinance were already issued, and she had received inquiries for two other licenses.

To fulfill those requests, the ordinance had to be increased to at least eight licenses, but the board decided to go with 10 licenses.

The board approved providing the Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District with $4,500 of American Rescue Plan Act funds. District officials indicated they want to use the money to purchase a new fire truck.

Jan and Larry Watts were reappointed as trustees on the Smithboro Fire Protection District Board. The terms are three years.

Kendall Brink from the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection District appeared before the county board to report another trustee will need to be appointed on the three-person fire district board.

According to Brink, the individual the county board approved in March has decided not to accept the appointment. Brink said the remaining fire district board members plan to make a recommendation soon to the county board.