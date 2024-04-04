County Board Tables Siren Topic

The Bond County Board met Tuesday night and a tornado siren at Governor Bond Lake was an item of discussion.

During the past month, county officials were notified of correspondence from the City of Greenville, regarding a siren at the lake. The old siren is no longer operable.

The Greenville City Council talked about the siren in 2022, but no official action was taken. At that time, three of the council persons favored replacing the siren, but one wanted to wait until the next budget.

The county was recently notified by the city that budgeting is underway for the next fiscal year, and the county was asked if it would split the cost of a new siren, which would be a total of around $50,000.

Board members agreed the county doesn’t have the extra $25,000. A motion to table the topic was approved.

The old siren is located on property that is not in the Greenville city limits.

County Clerk Meg Sybert reported the county’s liquor ordinance would have to be amended to allow Class A licenses to two potential applicants who have expressed interest.

The ordinance currently allows for six Class A licenses to be issued and they are all taken.

No action was taken, but an amended ordinance will be presented to the board in the near future for consideration.

Board members approved two requests to use the courthouse grounds for events. They are the National Day of Prayer at noon May 2, and the Fourth Annual Overdose Awareness event on August 31.

Also approved were the reappointments of Larry Suess and Denny Willman to the Greenville Airport Authority Board, and the appointment of Bryan Waugh to the Emergency Telephone System 911 Board.

The airport authority board terms are for five years to April 2, 2029.

Waugh, who has been appointed as Greenville’s next police chief, is completing the term of Stefan Neece on the 911 board. The term ends January 1, 2027.

Neece is retiring as city chief of police.