County Looking Into Grant For Weather Siren

At its first meeting in April, the Bond County Board tabled the topic of providing some money for a new weather warning siren at Governor Bond Lake.

Greenville asked if the county would be willing to split the cost of a new siren, which would be a total of about $50,000.

Board members commented that the county did not have the extra $25,000. That was reiterated at the meeting held this past Tuesday.

County Zoning Administrator Brad Criner informed the board there is a Federal Emergency Management Grant that is available for sirens. While no official action was taken, the topic remains tabled. Board Chairman Butch Myers said the board will reach out to the county’s 9-1-1 coordinator about the grant.

The board accepted the recommendation of the County Zoning Board of Appeals and granted a special use permit to Matthew and Kara Harris to operate a wedding venue in an agriculture district.

The Harris’ are new owners of The Hangar venue, north of Greenville. A new permit had to be obtained since permits cannot be transferred from owner to owner.

Resolutions were approved to purchase materials for road maintenance in townships and the county, and a resolution was passed to appropriate $125,000 of county matching funds to replace a bridge on Campground Trail in Mills Township.