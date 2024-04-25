CRP, Pollinator & Wildlife Food Plot Seed Available

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District is proud to partner with the Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever Organization (PFQF) to provide conservation seed for purchase by local landowners. Spring is the perfect time of year to plant your pollinator and wildlife mixes.

The Bond SWCD can order seed for your pollinator habitat, wildflowers, wildlife food plot or your USDA Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) seed mixes. The seed is ordered locally and the PFQF seed is delivered to the Bond County SWCD offices for your convenience. The SWCD will maintain copies of your seed tags, seed invoices and verify the seed mix meets the standards for the CRP seeding requirements.

For more information contact Emily Hartmann, Executive Director of the Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District at 618-664-3590 ext. 3 or send an email to info@bondswcd.org.