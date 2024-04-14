Dam West Boat Ramp & Lake Road Closure For Celebrate The Earth

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project will temporarily close Dam West Boat Ramp to the public beginning the evening of Thursday, April 18 through late Friday afternoon, April 19, 2024. In addition, Lake Road in the Dam West Recreation Area will be temporarily closed from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2024. These closures are necessary for public safety during the 2024 Celebrate the Earth event. This annual event will draw over 2,500 students, teachers, and chaperones to the Dam West Day Use area. To ensure the safety of everyone participating, Dam West Boat Ramp and Lake Road will be temporarily closed.

For more information on the event, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email us at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.