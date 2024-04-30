Defendant Appeals Prison Sentence in Drug Case

In mid-March, Jason Rokita pleaded guilty in Bond County Circuit Court to a drug offense and was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Shortly after, Rokita, age 38 from Greenville, filed various motions with the court regarding the case. He has also filed an appeal to the Appellate Court.

A hearing was held in Bond County Circuit Court last week regarding the motions, with Rokita appearing by remote video from IDOC.

Judge Christopher Bauer advised the defendant the court does not have jurisdiction at this time, pending the appeal.

After Rokita had discussions with his attorney, the defense indicated the desire to take no action at this time to allow the appeal process to be completed.

Rokita pleaded guilty to aggravated methamphetamine manufacturing of less than 15 grams, a Class X felony. Two other drug charges were dismissed by the state as part of the plea agreement.

Prior to receiving the 10-year prison sentence, the court ruled the defendant had violated conditions of bail.