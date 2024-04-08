DeMoulin Museum Wins State Awards

The DeMoulin Museum has received two awards from the Illinois Association of Museums (IAM), including one of its top honors for Gina Goldsmith.

During the IAM’s annual awards ceremony Gina Goldsmith was named Volunteer of the Year and the DeMoulin Museum’s coloring book received an Award of Merit in the printed materials category.

In announcing Goldsmith’s recognition, Debbie Fandrei, awards committee chair, said, “We were very impressed by the nomination that your museum sent in, and are pleased to honor her in this way.” In his nomination letter, Jeff Leidel, museum board vice president, wrote, “We all know the success of small museums is contingent on a strong force of volunteers. The DeMoulin Museum has this. Gina has been involved in organizing volunteer crews for the multiple fundraisers and events each year. There’s no doubt that her relationships with the museum volunteers makes them want to be a part of the museum and its events.” Rebecca Clausen, one of the museum’s volunteers, wrote in her nomination letter, “We want to volunteer for her; knowing the upcoming event will be a fun time, a delicious time, a time where the reward comes not as a coin but as knowledge that we’ve met a new volunteer, reconnected with a returning volunteer, learned a fresh nugget of DeMoulin Bros. factory history, and contributed to keeping a homegrown tour destination open.”

John Coleman, Bond County Historical Society treasurer, wrote, “A big reason so many of the activities that she helps with are successful is because she has a unique way of making visitors, contributors, and other volunteers feel valued and appreciated.” Cindy Tischhauser, Bond County Genealogy Society president, commended Goldsmith for “tirelessly planning, organizing, and working several fundraisers a year for the DeMoulin Museum.” Tischhauser added, “I have worked several of these events with Gina, and she is kind and patient.”

Accepting her Volunteer of the Year award, Goldsmith told those attending the on-line ceremony, “Being a volunteer in my community is a great privilege. I take pride in what I do, whether it’s planning a fundraiser or guiding tours at the DeMoulin Museum, to giving my time or talent in baking a pie for another local museum’s fundraiser. As you might imagine, I couldn’t do what I do without the help of many of the volunteers I help recruit. It gives me great joy working with them and seeing our hard work pay off! So, kudos to them too!” The DeMoulin Museum’s coloring book was released in January 2023. A grant from Southwestern Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round-up program provided critical seed money to launch the project. The creation of the coloring book was a collaborative effort by museum staff and the creative team at NACO Printing in Greenville. While the booklet was intended for younger visitors to the museum, it has become equally popular with adults who want a souvenir of their visit. The Illinois Association of Museum’s selection of the coloring book for its Award of Merit for printed materials is acknowledgement of the importance of small museums forging partnerships.

The DeMoulin Museum, located 205 S. Prairie Street in Greenville, tells the story of DeMoulin Bros. & Co., its founders, employees, and unique products. The museum is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by appointment.