Eclipse Events In Greenville This Weekend

Many people are preparing for the next total solar eclipse, this Monday, April 8, and there will be several eclipse-related activities in Greenville this weekend.

Thanks to the Greenville Public Library and the Friends of the Public Library, special events are being held in Greenville, leading up to the eclipse.

Library Director Jo Keillor said there will be a festival downtown from 9 AM to 2 PM in downtown Greenville with crafters, food trucks, and more. Also on Saturday there will be a Solar Eclipse Story Time at 10:30 AM. That evening there will be a trivia night at the Milk House. For more information, or to reserve a table, call 664-3115.

Jo said there is a presentation and special activity on Sunday, and she also advises where one can go to see Monday’s eclipse. On Sunday there will be a presentation by an astronomer in the Bradford Community Room at 2:30 PM. That evening you have an opportunity to visit the Greenville University observatory to view Jupiter through a telescope between 8 to 10 PM, weather permitting.

On Monday, Greenville will not be in totality for the eclipse. Centralia, however, will be. And the library there has teamed up with the library in Greenville with several activities. You can get a ride to Centralia with Bond County Transit for $10 for adults or $8 for adults over age 60.

To sign up for transportation to the Centralia Library on Monday, call Bond County Transit at 664-9844.

Free eclipse safety glasses will be available at each eclipse weekend activity held in Greenville. In addition, glasses will be given away at the Greenville library this Friday, Saturday, and Monday.