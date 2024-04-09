Eclipse Observed Here Monday

It was an occurrence that doesn’t happen often and it thrilled many residents throughout Southern Illinois.

A total solar eclipse occurred about 2 p.m. Monday.

Bond County and the surrounding area were just out of totality; however, it appeared about 90 percent of the sun was covered by the moon.

Schools took advantage to use the eclipse for educational purposes. In Greenville, students at the Greenville Elementary School were in and around the playground and had their eclipse glasses in paper plates for their safety.

Greenville Junior High students were outside in various areas of the campus. High School students gathered in the football bleachers. Throughout the event, music was being played with the themes of the moon, the sun and space.

Quite obviously, the eclipse was exciting to science teachers.

Jackie Blumer, Greenville Junior High science, and STEM instructor, travelled to Cisne, near Fairfield to view the eclipse.

She told WGEL the experience was amazing. She said from her vantage point they saw 3 minutes and 50 seconds of totality. She said the sky got completely dark except for around the horizon. Blumer’s father brought binoculars and once totality occurred they could take their glasses off and use the binoculars to see solar flares.

One thing the partial eclipse reminded people of was how bright the sun is. Many commented how much daylight was here even with about 90 percent if the sun covered by the moon.

The next total eclipse which can be viewed in the United State will be in August of 2044.