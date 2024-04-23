Friends of Library Eclipse Events Recap

Residents in the Greenville area had many opportunities to celebrate the April 8 total eclipse as the Friends of the Greenville Public Library and those at the library offered multiple activities.

Plans were made months ago to have Canadian Astronomer Mubdi Rahman visit the city. He and his team of astronomers, the Sidrat Team, agreed to come and present a program about the solar eclipse.

The “Astronomer’s Point Of View” program was held Sunday afternoon of that weekend.

Other activities included a story hour at the library on April 6, and a fundraising trivia contest that night at the Milk House. Teams were given questions about space. The evening of April 7, Greenville University allowed the use of the Ayers Field Center telescope .

On the day of the eclipse, Bond County Transit scheduled two buses to take individuals to Centralia to experience the totality of the eclipse.

Greenville Library had 1,500 pairs of solar sunglasses to give to patrons. About 1,200 were distributed locally, prior to the eclipse, and the others were taken to Centralia on Eclipse Day.