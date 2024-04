Friends of the Greenville Public Library is having a fundraising event on Saturday, April 20.

It will be at the library, 414 West Main Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon, during the City Wide Yard Sale.

The event is billed as “Books and Buns.” Cinnamon buns and books will be available for purchase.

All funds raised will be used to support programs at the Greenville Public Library.