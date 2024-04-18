Fudge Sentenced To Prison On Multiple Charges

Travis R. Fudge, age 37, of Sorento was sentenced last week in Bond County Circuit Court to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On March 5, Fudge pleaded guilty to felony charges of disarming a police officer, animal torture, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and aggravated assault. The offenses occurred on January 2, 2023.

At the defendant’s sentencing hearing, Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer sentenced Fudge to 138 months in prison for disarming a peace officer, 90 months for animal torture, 90 months for possession of methamphetamine, and 48 months for aggravated assault.

The sentences will be served concurrently and at 50 percent.

Fudge receives credit for time served in jail from January 2, 2023, to April 10, 2024.

Fines and assessments were imposed by the court and revoked as being uncollectable.

The defendant admitted he attempted to take a weapon from a Bond County deputy and approached the deputy yielding a knife with a blade longer than three inches, threatening the officer and placing him in reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery.

The animal torture charge alleged Fudge repeatedly beat a pit bull dog with a steel pipe. He also admitted to possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine.

Per the plea agreement, the state dismissed misdemeanor charges of resisting a peace officer and disorderly conduct.