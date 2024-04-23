Give Back Day By Mulberry Grove Students

Mulberry Grove Junior High and High School students spent time Monday giving back to their community. The mission for Give Back Day was to improve the town of Mulberry Grove.

The event was the idea of Mulberry Grove Teacher and Coach Sam Barber.

Junior high students did various tasks at the school, including pulling weeds, planting flowers, washing buses, and picking up trash on the property.

Senior high school students went to the Mulberry Grove Cemetery where they collected trash, pulled weeds, and made sure the gravestones were clean. They then picked up trash at the exit and entrance ramps of Interstate 70 and did the same along the road near Casey’s.

There was also a group of students that went to the Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District firehouse. There they cleaned fire trucks, washed floors, and did other chores.

Unit 1 Superintendent Casie Bowman said about the event, “Today was one where we taught our students that giving back is something we can all do.”

Partnering with the schools on Give Back Day were Blankenship Construction, providing gloves, garbage bags and vests; Casey’s by donating pizza for the students once work was done, and the Bond County Sheriff’s Department by providing an officer while students picked up trash along the roads.