The Greenville Artist Guild is presenting it’s Spring Show at the Maves Art Gallery, beginning this weekend.

The opening reception for the “I Had A Dream” show is Friday, April 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Exhibition dates include April 19 and 26 from 4 to 8 p.m., and April 20 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show will feature many imaginative pieces.

The Maves Art Gallery is at 108 Beaumont Avenue in Greenville.