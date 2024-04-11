Greenville Roads Blocked As Man Threatens To Harm Himself

Law enforcement officers spent nearly seven hours Friday morning at the intersection of Elm and Vine streets after a man in a house near that intersection called the police department around 5 a.m.

Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece told WGEL it was a mental health situation as the man was threatening to harm himself with a knife.

According to the chief, it was determined there was no threat to other residents in that area.

Police blocked off streets near the intersection. Chief Neece said that was done to so officers could respond appropriately and for the safety of motorists and residents.

Neece reported that during those hours, police officers were in contact with the subject, and around 12 noon he walked out of the house and he was placed in custody without incident.

The Greenville Police Department was assisted by officers from the Bond County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police. Rural Med EMS was also on the scene.