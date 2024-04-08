Greenville Water & Sewer Rates Rising

Several years ago, the Greenville City Council passed an ordinance regarding water and sewer rates. The reason was so consumers wouldn’t face a large hike all at once.

Rates are reviewed each spring, and according to what happened with the Consumer Price Index, in the previous year, they are adjusted.

This year the adjustments mean an increase to residents in both rates.

According to City Manager Jo Hollenkamp, effective May 1, the water rates are increasing 3.44 percent and the sewer rates go up 2.44 percent.

The ordinance states the rates are adjusted annually by 80 percent of the Consumer Price Index. In addition, the city council also approved a one percent increase in water rates over five years for debt servicing on the new water plant.