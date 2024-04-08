GU, Highland Community Unit School District #5 Finalize Agreement To Benefit Employees

A new agreement between Greenville University and the Highland Community Unit School District #5, Illinois, provides Highland School District employees with a scholarship for GU’s online graduate and undergraduate course programs.

GU values partnerships, especially those that benefit all involved. Mutual benefit brought about this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between GU and Highland Community Unit School District #5.

The primary scope of the agreement is that Greenville University will grant Highland School District employees a tuition discount of 15% off per course for both online undergraduate and graduate courses.

“We’re really excited for this opportunity between Greenville University and Highland Community Schools,” says Emily Brooks, Director of Online Admissions. “We believe this partnership is mutually beneficial—GU can help support the educational needs of the fine employees at Highland Community Schools and support them as they continue to pursue their mission to ‘ignite bright futures to build a better community.’ Likewise, GU’s partnerships continue to grow in the local region.”

The Highland Community Unit School District #5 includes Alhambra Primary School, Grantfork Elementary School, Highland Primary School, Highland Elementary, Highland Middle School, and Highland High School. Bureau, Henry, and Stark Counties in Illinois.

Greenville University currently offers online graduate programs in business and education, as well as undergraduate programs in agribusiness, business management, criminal justice, early childhood education, elementary education, organizational leadership, and psychology.

Any business or organization interested in offering the benefit of reduced tuition for GU’s online classes to its employees may contact Emily Brooks at Emily.Brooks@greenville.edu.